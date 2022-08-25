Indiana politicians at Evansville gas station as part of event to slash gas prices

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Indiana politicians will be in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.

Senator Mike Braun and Congressman Larry Bucshon are joining Americans for Prosperity (AFP) as they roll back the price of gas at a Moto Mart gas station in Evansville.

AFP says they will be rolling back the price of regular gas to $2.38.

This is happening at the Moto Mart at 500 North Burkhardt Road from 2-4 p.m.

