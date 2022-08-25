Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana politicians at Evansville gas station as part of event to slash gas prices

(MGN Online)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Indiana politicians will be in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.

Senator Mike Braun and Congressman Larry Bucshon are joining Americans for Prosperity (AFP) as they roll back the price of gas at a Moto Mart gas station in Evansville.

AFP says they will be rolling back the price of regular gas to $2.38.

This is happening at the Moto Mart at 500 North Burkhardt Road from 2-4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Deborah Mitchell.
Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car

Latest News

Weinbach house explosion.
Section of Weinbach Ave. closing Friday for explosion investigation
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital named ‘High Performing Hospital’
Evansville Fire Department.
EFD Chief Connelly named IAFC Great Lake Division Fire Chief of the Year
Dennis Vlaholeas.
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect