Warmer weekend, storms possible

14 First Alert 8/25 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will cap off the week with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. A few scattered showers possible on Friday afternoon/evening, mainly across western Kentucky. Over the weekend, humidity levels will increase. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top out near 90, with heat index between 95-100. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening from Saturday through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

