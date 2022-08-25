Warmer weekend, storms possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will cap off the week with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. A few scattered showers possible on Friday afternoon/evening, mainly across western Kentucky. Over the weekend, humidity levels will increase. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top out near 90, with heat index between 95-100. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening from Saturday through the middle of next week.

