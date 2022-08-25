Birthday Club
UE physical therapy students giving back to community

UE physical therapy students giving back to community
By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Physical therapy students at the University of Evansville are gearing up for a fun event.

These students are hosting an Ace-Buddies Zoo Day on Sept. 24.

Ace-Buddies is a group fitness program that focuses on individuals with special needs. Student volunteers from the program have stations with exercise activities for the participants.

Mattie Franklin, a physical therapist student, says having these events not only helps participants but reminds her why she’s in the program.

“As students we get... one to get the chance to use our skills that we have learned, but also give back,” Franklin said. “It really provides a good ‘why’ we’re going through [physical therapy] school, which can be a little stressful. Sometimes it can get overwhelming, so getting to give back to these populations, really let us circle back to why we wanted to be physical therapists in the first place.”

For those who want to participate, click here.

