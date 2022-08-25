Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A well-known politician is coming to the Tri-State today. Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be at an event in Evansville.

President Biden is forgiving billions in student loan debt. Some in the Tri-State are grateful for the help, while others are questioning if it is the right thing to do.

The school police chief at the center of the Robb Elementary School shooting has been terminated. The Uvalde School Board made the unanimous vote last night.

After a two-year break, we’re bringing back Sunrise School Spirit. We’re teaming up with local schools to collect food for the Tri-State Food Bank! The Princeton Tigers will show us what they got tomorrow!

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.