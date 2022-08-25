Birthday Club
Sunrise School Spirit kicks off Friday with the Princeton Tigers

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit returns Friday!

After a two-year break, we finally get to team up with local schools again to collect food for the Tri-State Food Bank.

We’ll be live at Princeton Community High School Friday morning.

We’ve been keeping an eye on their social media, and they have been working hard to collect food.

Princeton was our very first school we ever visited back in 2015.

