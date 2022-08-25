Section of Weinbach Ave. closing Friday for explosion investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say a section of North Weinbach Avenue will be closed again on Friday.

That will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue.

They say this is to allow investigators access to the area of the deadly house explosion as they continue their investigation.

Three people died in that house explosion two weeks ago.

