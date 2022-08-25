Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Section of Weinbach Ave. closing Friday for explosion investigation

Weinbach house explosion.
Weinbach house explosion.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say a section of North Weinbach Avenue will be closed again on Friday.

That will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue.

They say this is to allow investigators access to the area of the deadly house explosion as they continue their investigation.

Three people died in that house explosion two weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Deborah Mitchell.
Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car

Latest News

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital named ‘High Performing Hospital’
Evansville Fire Department.
EFD Chief Connelly named IAFC Great Lake Division Fire Chief of the Year
Dennis Vlaholeas.
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
Sunrise School Spirit kicks off Friday with the Princeton Tigers.
Sunrise School Spirit kicks off Friday with the Princeton Tigers