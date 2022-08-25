Rebuilding slow in western Kentucky following tornadoes

BARNSLEY, Ky. (WFIE) - In the time since the December 2021 tornadoes, people in the affected areas have been working to rebuild and repair their homes, but slow progress has been frustrating for some.

In areas of western Kentucky affected by those storms, things are starting to look a little bit more normal. A lot of people have been able to build their houses using local contractors, but others have needed a little more help to get their houses off the ground.

Doris Clark comes to Barnsley every morning to spend time on her property and feed her cat, Pumpkin. She and her husband lost their home in December’s tornadoes, having to take refuge in their truck overnight while they waited for the roads to clear.

”I’ve been praying that we would get our home back, and we struggled, didn’t know what we were going to do,” said Clark.

Clark was one person approached by people from the Fuller Center for Housing, a national organization that rebuilds homes for people in need. She says they’re only charging her for materials, not for the cost of labor.

Other help for the area has come in the form of volunteers, some coming from across the country.

”I was totally shocked because I never really believed that anybody would come all the way down here to help us out like they have, but they have,” said Leslie Hunt, another Barnsley resident who lost her home.

While those in the area are grateful for the help, at times they’re also frustrated. They say there were a lot of volunteers immediately following the tornadoes, but that’s since dropped off.

Others say small communities like Barnsley aren’t getting the same attention as larger areas.

”I know they’re doing all they can do,” said Dwain Eagen, who’s also working to rebuild. “Dawson had a lot of damage too, but there are these little houses too in this town, there’s only about 12, 13 houses on this whole street, and we need some help too.”

Things may be slow, but Clark says she’s grateful to have survived the tornadoes, and she’s looking forward to her new home.

”It’s wonderful, we can’t wait to get it done,” said Clark. “It might take a few more months, but we’ll have it when it is done.”

