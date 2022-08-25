Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years.

Back in November, we introduced you to Kamlen Haokip.

He came to America years ago for school.

The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic and civil war in their home country Myanmar made their journey to the states a long and perilous one.

Kamlen’s congregation filled the airport with cheers as Kamlen, Esther and Lydia soaked in the moment that has been 54 months in the making.

We’ll have more on this family’s journey tonight on 14 News.

