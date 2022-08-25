Owensboro Health Regional Hospital named ‘High Performing Hospital’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. News & World Report has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 “High Performing Hospital.”

Officials say that rating is the highest available for the care of heart attacks, strokes, COPD and kidney failure.

According to a press release, these annual ratings are intended to help patients and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

Officials say Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s rating was significantly better than the national average.

For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.

We’re told fewer than half of all hospitals received “High Performing” ratings and only four earned the rating in all procedures and conditions.

Officials with U.S. News & World say their methodology is based on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

