Owensboro event celebrates Women’s Equality Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Women’s Equality Day event was held in Owensboro on Wednesday

The event celebrated 102 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment, which finally allowed women the right to vote. Booths set up by the Democratic and Republican parties worked to empower women to vote. Keynote speaker Cassie Chambers Armstrong spoke on the status of women in Kentucky.

Organizer Judy Adams says being an informed voter is one of the most important things you can do as an adult.

“Learn what’s on the ballot,” Adams said. “Learn the issues and the stances of the candidates. Talk to the candidates. Read about them and in general just make your own informed decision.”

An all-women ROTC color guard presented the flags at the event with suffrage songs being sung.

