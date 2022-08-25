New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Hamilton County Superior Court alleges negligence against four parties.

The suit is filed against the United States Soccer Federation, the United States Youth Soccer Association, the Indiana Soccer Association and Haley Osborne’s former coach Jeremy Tudela.

[PREVIOUS: Former youth sports coach convicted of child seduction now facing child molestation charges]

The suit alleges Tudela was allowed to coach, despite concerns raised to the Indiana Soccer Association.

The suit also cites that coaches have to complete background checks prior to being on the sidelines.

According to the complaint, Tudela faced charges of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2006. We’re still waiting to hear back from attorneys on whether there was a conviction in that case.

In the complaint, a timeline is painted that stems from the alleged negligence in the background screening of Tudela.

The complaint states that in 2017, Osborne agrees in December to babysit for Tudela in exchange for private soccer lessons.

In 2018, that’s where the complaint alleges the sexual abuse began.

The complaint alleges multiple forced interactions between November 2018 and June 2019.

Osborne was 15 years old at the time of the first assault and Tudela was 37.

It cites that the negligence has caused Osborne to have “continued and ongoing damage in the form of pain, suffering, mental distress, and other repercussions.”

Back in 2020, Tudela pleaded guilty to four counts of child seduction and one count of intimidation, all related to Osborne.

Tudela was sentenced to one year in prison, two years of home detention, and one-year probation.

