EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dry and quiet August weather will be featured today behind light southerly winds. High temps have remained below 90-degrees since Monday, August 8th...all days in the 80s.

Mostly sunny, mainly cumulus clouds, and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear with low temps in the upper 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and humid as high temps climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. The severe weather threat is low. Friday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, sunny and humid as high temps climb to 90-degrees.

