Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus.

The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1.

Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State, only three have enough SROs to cover all their campuses.

A map of Kentucky schools SRO's
A map of Kentucky schools SRO's(wfie)

“The issue that certainly is happening here in Owensboro and I’m sure across the state is that the local police force doesn’t have enough people to offer up,” said Owensboro Public Schools Public Information Officer Jared Revlett.

OPS has just two SROs to cover its 12 buildings. While school officials rotate officers to keep students and staff safe, part of the reason they don’t have enough is funding.

“This is just one of the mandates that has come through from the legislature that school districts are required to meet without additional funding,” Revlett said.

Hopkins County Schools has been able to put an officer at all 12 of its campuses.

Safe Schools Coordinator Robert Carter says that’s because they made SROs a priority back in 2017.

“Those that have the decision making power came together and said we know money is an issue we know funding is an issue, but is there anything we can do that’s too much in regard to the safety of our children, and those people said we need to do what we can,” Carter said.

Even though Hopkins County Schools has met the requirement, and has for years, Carter says SROs can be hard to find.

“We call them unicorns,” Carter said. “There are more school resource officers that are available across the Commonwealth of Kentucky than there are school resource officers available to fill them.”

14 News reached out to the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, which oversees schools and their resource officers.

We asked multiple times if there would be penalties for districts that don’t have an SRO at each campus. They did not answer that question.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

