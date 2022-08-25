‘It’s very bittersweet’: Ukrainian Independence Day overshadowed by war

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Independence Day in any country is a celebration not only of history, but of culture.

Ukraine’s Independence Day usually sees parades, floats and celebrations. On Wednesday, that was missing

Fear of a full-fledged Russian attack marred the joy of Independence Day.

“Especially in Ukraine when you call and ask, ‘What are you guys doing today,’ and all day since the morning started, we have sirens going on and off constantly,” said Ukrainian native Iryna Tincher.

Tincher came to America 16 years ago.

All those years later, her family, friends and her heart remain with the people of Ukraine.

“I mean they shoot a few missiles but nothing crazy happened,” Tincher said. “And when I woke up today my husband remembered it’s Independence Day, and I just told him it’s very bittersweet.”

In Ukraine, Wednesday was not spent in celebration. Instead, people were fearing for their lives, as they have been for six months now.

“So people don’t feel comfortable or safe right now in Ukraine, and everyone who could move out of the city to more safer places and outskirts, suburbs, they did this today,” Tincher said.

Tincher says back before the war, many Ukrainians saw Russia as their brother.

The war has changed not only the way they see Russia, but also the way they see their home country.

“February 24 they change their mind and we became more united,” Tincher said.

In America, Independence Day is something that is looked forward to for weeks, even months before.

That used to be true of Ukraine, Tincher said.

“Please stop taking for granted what you have in this country, because a lot of people, in my country especially, they do not have that,” Tincher said. “They don’t have peace, and they don’t have protection.”

Even though Ukraine remains under Russian attack, Tincher says the people of Ukraine are strong, and won’t give up without a fight.

“But we will still keep fighting, as we have shown before,” Tincher said.

Tincher added that she and the people of Ukraine remain thankful for the help from the U.S. government and people.

She said it’s this help they’ve received that has helped them to continue their fight against a Russian invasion.

