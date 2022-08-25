Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women’s Equality Day, but hundreds of people started celebrating one day early in Evansville.

A luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, highlighting the 19th amendment and the progress women have made in the fight for gender equality.

Over 200 people heard from women leaders, including Dr. Mae Jemison, who was the first Black woman to go to space in 1992.

Jemison has been a staple in encouraging “STEM” for many decades in an effort to better the future generation.

“What I think doing is to make sure that I can use whatever platform, whatever table I have to include people in what this world becomes,” Jemison said. “There’s so many things happening today that we sort of forget that we’re building the future. It’s not just sitting out there waiting for us to find it, we’re actually building it today.”

Jemison will also meet with local high school students while she’s visiting Evansville.

