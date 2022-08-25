Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment

Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment
Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment
By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women’s Equality Day, but hundreds of people started celebrating one day early in Evansville.

A luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, highlighting the 19th amendment and the progress women have made in the fight for gender equality.

Over 200 people heard from women leaders, including Dr. Mae Jemison, who was the first Black woman to go to space in 1992.

Jemison has been a staple in encouraging “STEM” for many decades in an effort to better the future generation.

“What I think doing is to make sure that I can use whatever platform, whatever table I have to include people in what this world becomes,” Jemison said. “There’s so many things happening today that we sort of forget that we’re building the future. It’s not just sitting out there waiting for us to find it, we’re actually building it today.”

Jemison will also meet with local high school students while she’s visiting Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Deborah Mitchell.
Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car

Latest News

Hebron Elementary's first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday
Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday
People have been working to rebuild and repair their homes, but slow progress has been...
Rebuilding slow in western Kentucky following tornadoes
Jeremy Tudela
New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro