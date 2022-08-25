Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Deborah Mitchell.
Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car

Latest News

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Report: National Archives asked for Trump records in 2021
Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs on a rural road.
61-year-old mail carrier attacked by dogs dies from injuries in hospital
Inflation is causing people to spend more cautiously. Most economists, though, have said they...
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
Police: Home & car possibly hit by gunfire in Henderson