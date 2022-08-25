Frog Follies kick off Friday at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Frog Follies is set to kick off Friday.

The weekend event is a gathering for pre-1949 hot rods.

You’ll see those rolling in from all parts of the country.

Organizers estimate close to three thousand cars will be at the Vanderburgh County 4H center this year.

There was a low turnout last year due to the pandemic, but they hope to see attendance back to normal.

The gates open early Friday morning for those cars.

Spectator gates open at 8.

It’s $7 a person. Those under 12 are free.

