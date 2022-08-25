Forest Park football begins new era under first-year coach

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park football program kicked off its 2022 season on a high note with a 26-8 win over Princeton last Friday night.

New head coach Terry Riggs has only been on the sidelines just a little over a month, and he’s already hit the ground running with this year’s team.

He was only hired as head coach in early July after Ross Fuhs accepted an assistant coach and teaching position at Southridge High School.

“Coach Wagner, super enthusiastic guy, and Coach Fuhs, an awesome person, what those guys did for this program speaks volumes,” Riggs said. “You could tell just by day one – who these kids are and how they respond to stuff – is a direct result of what those two guys did for this program. I was hired in early July. It’s a testament to the kids in terms of how they responded to a new offense, defense, special teams and overall new practice structure, so a lot of that falls on them in the success that we do have.”

“He’s doing a really nice job, he really fits in here,” Forest Park senior lineman Reid Jochem said. “He’s really picked up right where we left off. We had a few good winning seasons here in the past few years, so we’re looking to continue that here.”

Riggs is just the third head coach in the short history of the Forest Park football program.

The Rangers hit the road again this week as they take on Perry Central at 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

