Evansville woman ‘grateful’ for community support amid explosion damage

Wednesday marks two weeks since deadly home explosion on Weinbach Ave.
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks two weeks since the deadly home explosion on North Weinbach Avenue.

The blast killed three people and destroyed or damaged 39 houses.

Rebecca Gonzalez lived on North Weinbach Avenue.

Her home was marked with a red sticker, meaning it was deemed uninhabitable.

Gonzalez and her family got the chance to enter their home on Tuesday to grab salvageable items and documents.

She says the outpouring of support for her family and others impacted by the explosion is heartwarming.

”I want the community of Evansville to know how incredibly, incredibly grateful I am to them for all of everything,” Gonzalez said “It’s been a little bit of everything that people have helped donate. You know, some people wanted to give food, some people gave clothes, there are people who wanted to give us furniture which is lovely, they can call us in a week or so we just haven’t had any place to put it.”

Gonzalez says other explosion victims displaced from their homes can contact her to pick up some of the donated items.

