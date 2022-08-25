Birthday Club
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect

Dennis Vlaholeas.
Dennis Vlaholeas.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home.

Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims.

Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old Dennis Vlaholeas, mother and uncle came out to speak with them.

Officers say they found bugs crawling out of the uncle’s hair. They say those were bed bugs.

After explaining why they were there, authorities say Dennis allowed them to go inside and look at the house.

Investigators say there were holes in the walls, the tub basin was falling through, there were bugs everywhere and the house was very cluttered.

Dennis Vlaholeas was arrested and charged with five counts of neglect of a dependent.

Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
Man pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach dies
Deborah Mitchell.
Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car

Sunrise School Spirit kicks off Friday with the Princeton Tigers.
Sunrise School Spirit kicks off Friday with the Princeton Tigers.
Police: Home & car possibly hit by gunfire in Henderson
WFIE Traffic Alert
One lane closing in both directions on First Avenue