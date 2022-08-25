Birthday Club
EFD Chief Connelly named IAFC Great Lake Division Fire Chief of the Year

Evansville Fire Department.
Evansville Fire Department.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly received a distinguished surprise Thursday.

He was named Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division.

The news came during a Zoom call with the Mayor’s Office for what he thought was a status update.

Officials say this is the most prestigious award the Great Lakes Divison can bestow upon its chief fire executives.

