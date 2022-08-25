EFD Chief Connelly named IAFC Great Lake Division Fire Chief of the Year
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly received a distinguished surprise Thursday.
He was named Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division.
The news came during a Zoom call with the Mayor’s Office for what he thought was a status update.
Officials say this is the most prestigious award the Great Lakes Divison can bestow upon its chief fire executives.
