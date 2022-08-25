EFD Chief Connelly named IAFC Great Lake Division Fire Chief of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly received a distinguished surprise Thursday.

He was named Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division.

The news came during a Zoom call with the Mayor’s Office for what he thought was a status update.

Officials say this is the most prestigious award the Great Lakes Divison can bestow upon its chief fire executives.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.