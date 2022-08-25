Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers.

“We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.

The first incentive is the hire bonus.

New drivers will get a one-time $500 payment if they complete training, sign a contract and work six weeks.

The second incentive is the retention bonus, which is aimed at current DCPS drivers.

Recipients have to be in good standing with the school district.

They will receive bonuses of $300 for each nine-week quarter of school, which caps out at $1,200.

The final incentive DCPS is offering is the referral bonus.

That bonus applies to any DCPS employee.

That employee will receive $250 if they successfully recommend a bus driver for the district.

”There’s a lot of incentives there to bring people in, and we’re hoping it works,” Cooper said.

