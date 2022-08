OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bar Louie has permanently closed its Owensboro location.

A sign posted on the door says, “After years of great food and drink at our favorite bar on Frederica Street, we have closed our doors for business.”

The restaurant opened in November 2017.

No word on why it closed.

The location in Evansville is still open.

