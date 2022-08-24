World’s oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Baptist Health Deaconess Health Madisonville recently honored 96-year-old Dale Faughn.

They say he donated his 36th gallon of blood through their blood bank.

Faughn has been donating there since 1975.

In 2017, he was officially named the Guinness World Record holder as the oldest active blood donor, a title he still proudly holds.

Officials say Faughn was also a United States Marine, a poet, and a teacher.

If you would like to become a blood donor, call 270-825-5150 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.