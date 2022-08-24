Birthday Club
Wessleman Woods back open after severe storm damage

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Wessleman Woods say the park is now back open after being closed for three weeks.

The nature preserve closed earlier this month after severe storm damage in the area.

[Previous Story: Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage]

They say more than 100 old trees fell onto the forest floor, blocking trails.

According to a Facebook post, staff, volunteers and the city all helped clean up the area.

They are asking people that choose to visit the preserve this week, to keep in mind that this is an ongoing clean-up.

