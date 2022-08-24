Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The search for a missing Spencer County teen is now over. Authorities say she’s been found safe in Florida.

Henderson police are still looking for the man who robbed a German American Bank.

A Clarksville man is fighting for his life after being pulled from a lake in Spencer County. Authorities say he’s in critical condition.

The Highway 60 Spottsville Bridge over the Green River is officially open. But the bridge carries a lot more weight than just the cars.

