University of Evansville set to launch new construction program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is launching a new construction management program in Fall 2023.

According to UE officials applications for the new program are now open.

Civil Engineering Program Assistant Professor, Dr. Hyunsoung Park, says applicants don’t have to have any prior knowledge of construction to apply.

“They don’t need anything because they’re going to learn everything from the school,” said Park.

Students accepted into the program will take courses through the School of Engineering and Computer Science.

Associate Dean for the School of Engineering and Computer Science, Suresh Immanuel, says the four-year program will provide graduating students with the tools that’ll allow them to hit the ground running as a construction manager after college.

“This program, ya know, you’ll sit through these classes for four years and take all of the construction management courses, and upon graduation you’ll be a construction manager,” said Immanuel.

Immanuel says the construction program is inspired by the need for more people in the industry.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor on average, about 38,900 openings for construction manager are projected each year, over the decade.

“The construction management field is growing at an exponential rate,” said Immanuel.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, construction managers employment is projected to grow 11% from 2020 to 2030.

For more details on the Construction Management program, visit the university’s website at evansville.edu.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.