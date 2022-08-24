Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

University of Evansville set to launch new construction program

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is launching a new construction management program in Fall 2023.

According to UE officials applications for the new program are now open.

Civil Engineering Program Assistant Professor, Dr. Hyunsoung Park, says applicants don’t have to have any prior knowledge of construction to apply.

“They don’t need anything because they’re going to learn everything from the school,” said Park.

Students accepted into the program will take courses through the School of Engineering and Computer Science.

Associate Dean for the School of Engineering and Computer Science, Suresh Immanuel, says the four-year program will provide graduating students with the tools that’ll allow them to hit the ground running as a construction manager after college.

“This program, ya know, you’ll sit through these classes for four years and take all of the construction management courses, and upon graduation you’ll be a construction manager,” said Immanuel.

Immanuel says the construction program is inspired by the need for more people in the industry.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor on average, about 38,900 openings for construction manager are projected each year, over the decade.

“The construction management field is growing at an exponential rate,” said Immanuel.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, construction managers employment is projected to grow 11% from 2020 to 2030.

For more details on the Construction Management program, visit the university’s website at evansville.edu.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
James Larson
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
Toddler identified after Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Toddler identified in Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
Three hurt in Evansville shooting

Latest News

Mead Johnson facility to process millions of specialty infant formula servings
Daviess Co. Fire officials to begin radio testing next month
University of Evansville set to launch new construction program
University of Evansville set to launch new construction program
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student
Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student