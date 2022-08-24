UE students head back to class for new semester
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville students returned to the classroom Wednesday.
Students have been on campus for almost a week, giving them time to get settled in.
Many of them come from different parts of the country, so being in a new community can be challenging.
We talked to a couple students who say. “So far, so good.”
“I found out that I’m more open to accepting different cultures and people. I’ve also found that I really like science,” said Shasta Saundrs.
“It been fun, It’s nice to have like a fresh slate to kind of do what you want, because nobody really knows you. But yeah, it’s a little home sickness, but it’s okay,” said Kit Wakelin
The fall semester ends in December.
