UE students head back to class for new semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville students returned to the classroom Wednesday.

Students have been on campus for almost a week, giving them time to get settled in.

Many of them come from different parts of the country, so being in a new community can be challenging.

We talked to a couple students who say. “So far, so good.”

“I found out that I’m more open to accepting different cultures and people. I’ve also found that I really like science,” said Shasta Saundrs.

“It been fun, It’s nice to have like a fresh slate to kind of do what you want, because nobody really knows you. But yeah, it’s a little home sickness, but it’s okay,” said Kit Wakelin

The fall semester ends in December.

