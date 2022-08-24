Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

UE students head back to class for new semester

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville students returned to the classroom Wednesday.

Students have been on campus for almost a week, giving them time to get settled in.

Many of them come from different parts of the country, so being in a new community can be challenging.

We talked to a couple students who say. “So far, so good.”

“I found out that I’m more open to accepting different cultures and people. I’ve also found that I really like science,” said Shasta Saundrs.

“It been fun, It’s nice to have like a fresh slate to kind of do what you want, because nobody really knows you. But yeah, it’s a little home sickness, but it’s okay,” said Kit Wakelin

The fall semester ends in December.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Toddler identified after Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Toddler identified in Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
Matthew Brenner.
Evansville man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
Employee housing coming to Holiday World.
Employee housing coming to Holiday World

Latest News

Resolution reached in McCarty vs. UE lawsuit
Resolution reached in McCarty vs. UE lawsuit
Skanska sold to Evansville company
Skanska sold to Evansville company
UE students head back to class for new semester
UE students head back to class for new semester
Posey Co. woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of husband
Posey Co. woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of husband