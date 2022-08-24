Tri-State reacts to student debt forgiveness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday afternoon his plans to forgive portions of student loan debt. Some in the Tri-State are grateful for the help, while others are questioning whether it was the right thing to do.

Biden announced a multi-faceted plan to help those in debt as well as make repayment easier in the future.

This plan has students, like those at the University of Evansville, a private university with an average tuition of roughly $40,000 before aid, feeling grateful for the help, but not everyone is convinced.

Stephen Fox is a doctoral student at the University of Evansville studying nurse anesthesia. He says the financial side of things was definitely on his mind as he decided what career to pursue.

”One of the biggest things I had to come to terms with is how much money I was going to have to spend to get to where I wanted to be,” said Fox. “So yeah, it’s definitely a pricey endeavor.”

For students in debt, help could be on the way. The White House announced its plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal loans to borrowers whose income is $125,000 or less each year. The threshold increases to $250,000 for households, and the White House will forgive up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.

Economists say this could eventually put $30 billion back in the pockets of consumers. Critics point out that might not make too much difference to the economy.

”It’s hard to say ‘negligible’ when you’re talking about $30 billion, but our economy is measured in the trillions,” said Old National Bank Chief Economist Matt Finn.

Critics say the debt wouldn’t be disappearing, the government would be paying it off, so any potential benefit to the economy has to be balanced against the effect on inflation.

”The offset of the benefit to consumers, of having extra money available to spend by having their debt forgiven, is the fact that the government is printing money in order to do it, and that’s inflationary,” said Finn.

For some of those affected, debt forgiveness is more about helping a generation of students rather than about economic impact.

”To have any sort of relief for debt would be a lot of help,” said Fox.

The White House’s plan also includes extending the current pause in repayment through the end of the year. It also lowers the cap on repayment amounts from 10% of the borrower’s yearly income, down to 5%.

