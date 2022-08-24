Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sunny streak continues

14 First Alert 8/24 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -No big changes to our ongoing run of sunny days. Thursday will start in the middle 60s and afternoon temps will push into the upper 80s. A few scattered showers possible late Thursday night/early Friday morning. Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. More humid air will be drawn into the Tri-State over the weekend. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible from Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will rise to near 90 each day and lows will retreat into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Toddler identified after Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Toddler identified in Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
Matthew Brenner.
Evansville man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
Employee housing coming to Holiday World.
Employee housing coming to Holiday World

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Mostly Sunny
14 First Alert 8/24 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/24 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/24
14 First Alert 8/24
One Tri-State charity is providing home furnishings for people who lost their homes in...
Charity to give home furnishings to western Kentucky tornado survivors