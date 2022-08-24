Resolution reached in McCarty vs. UE lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show a resolution was reached in Walter McCarty’s lawsuit against the University of Evansville.

[Previous: McCarty files lawsuit against UE, claims university owes him at least $75k]

The former men’s basketball coach filed the suit in December, claiming the school didn’t fulfill its contractional obligations and owed him at least $75,000.

Back in January 2020, UE fired McCarty based on findings during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.

Court documents did not disclose the terms of the resolution.

The University of Evansville sent us a statement:

“We have come to an agreement to resolve the lawsuit Mr. McCarty filed in December 2021. We are confident in our legal position, and we are happy to move forward.”

