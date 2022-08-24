Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Resolution reached in McCarty vs. UE lawsuit

Walter McCarty
Walter McCarty
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show a resolution was reached in Walter McCarty’s lawsuit against the University of Evansville.

[Previous: McCarty files lawsuit against UE, claims university owes him at least $75k]

The former men’s basketball coach filed the suit in December, claiming the school didn’t fulfill its contractional obligations and owed him at least $75,000.

Back in January 2020, UE fired McCarty based on findings during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.

Court documents did not disclose the terms of the resolution.

The University of Evansville sent us a statement:

“We have come to an agreement to resolve the lawsuit Mr. McCarty filed in December 2021. We are confident in our legal position, and we are happy to move forward.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Toddler identified after Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Toddler identified in Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
Matthew Brenner.
Evansville man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
Employee housing coming to Holiday World.
Employee housing coming to Holiday World

Latest News

Kentucky Wesleyan.
Rape charge dismissed against former KWC coach
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
Evan Hightower.
Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home
Oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville
World’s oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville