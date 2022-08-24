Rape charge dismissed against former KWC coach

EVANSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A rape charge against a former assistant coach for Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team has been dismissed.

In May of 2021, Cardell McFarland was arrested in Evansville on a rape charge.

However, court records show the charge was dismissed in August.

A link on Kentucky Wesleyan’s website showed that McFarland joined the department as an assistant coach in the fall of 2020. His contract ended in April of that year.

MacFarland was a basketball standout at Bosse High School.

