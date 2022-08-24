Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Rape charge dismissed against former KWC coach

Kentucky Wesleyan.
Kentucky Wesleyan.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A rape charge against a former assistant coach for Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team has been dismissed.

In May of 2021, Cardell McFarland was arrested in Evansville on a rape charge.

However, court records show the charge was dismissed in August.

A link on Kentucky Wesleyan’s website showed that McFarland joined the department as an assistant coach in the fall of 2020. His contract ended in April of that year.

MacFarland was a basketball standout at Bosse High School.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Toddler identified after Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Toddler identified in Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
Matthew Brenner.
Evansville man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
Employee housing coming to Holiday World.
Employee housing coming to Holiday World

Latest News

Walter McCarty
Resolution reached in McCarty vs. UE lawsuit
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
Evan Hightower.
Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home
Oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville
World’s oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville