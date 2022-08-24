Posey Co. woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of husband
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County woman who was accused of murdering her husband in 2018 has reached a plea deal.
The sheriff’s office arrested Peggy Higginson, of Wadesville, in 2018.
She was accused of killing her husband, Troy Higginson, in a deadly domestic dispute shooting.
Deputies say they found Troy in the driver’s seat of a car in the middle of Wade Road with a gunshot wound to his chest.
We’re told Troy had filed for divorce.
Court records show Higginson entered a plea deal on Tuesday.
Records state she pled guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
Higginson is set to be sentenced on October 6.
