Posey Co. woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of husband

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County woman who was accused of murdering her husband in 2018 has reached a plea deal.

The sheriff’s office arrested Peggy Higginson, of Wadesville, in 2018.

She was accused of killing her husband, Troy Higginson, in a deadly domestic dispute shooting.

Deputies say they found Troy in the driver’s seat of a car in the middle of Wade Road with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

We’re told Troy had filed for divorce.

Court records show Higginson entered a plea deal on Tuesday.

Records state she pled guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Higginson is set to be sentenced on October 6.

