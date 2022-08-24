Patchy Fog Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Dry and quiet August weather will be featured today behind northeasterly winds. High temps have remained below 90-degrees since Monday, August 8th...all days in the 80s.

Mostly sunny, mainly cumulus clouds, and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s. Tonight, mostly clear with low temps in the mid-60s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and humid as high temps climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

