Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation in Muhlenberg County landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Park Street in Central City.

Officials say the search was at the home of 41-year-old Evan Hightower.

Authorities say they found a large amount of suspected meth that had a street value near $70,000.

They say they also found paraphernalia and marijuana in the home.

Authorities arrested Hightower on drug-related charges, including trafficking.

