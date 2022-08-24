Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home

Evan Hightower.
Evan Hightower.(Muhlenberg County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation in Muhlenberg County landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Park Street in Central City.

Officials say the search was at the home of 41-year-old Evan Hightower.

Authorities say they found a large amount of suspected meth that had a street value near $70,000.

They say they also found paraphernalia and marijuana in the home.

Authorities arrested Hightower on drug-related charges, including trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Toddler identified after Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Toddler identified in Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
Matthew Brenner.
Evansville man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
Employee housing coming to Holiday World.
Employee housing coming to Holiday World

Latest News

Walter McCarty
Resolution reached in McCarty vs. UE lawsuit
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
Oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville
World’s oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville
Thomas Lee Brooks.
Deputies: Victim escapes after being held against will, man arrested