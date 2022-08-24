Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation in Muhlenberg County landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Park Street in Central City.
Officials say the search was at the home of 41-year-old Evan Hightower.
Authorities say they found a large amount of suspected meth that had a street value near $70,000.
They say they also found paraphernalia and marijuana in the home.
Authorities arrested Hightower on drug-related charges, including trafficking.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.