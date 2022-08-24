Newburgh Police looking for restaurant break-in suspect

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh Police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect who broke into The Landing Restaurant.

They say it happened Tuesday around 2:40 a.m.

Police say the suspect is a man around 18-21-years-old with the thin build. They say he more than likely has cuts to his hands.

If you have any information, call the Newburgh Police Department at (812) 853- 1723, or email Sgt. Ryan Mclntosh at rmcintosh@newburghpolice.com.

You may also submit a tip with WeTip.com.

