Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Morganfield woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach - Duplicate story - don’t publish

Shelly Stallings
Shelly Stallings(FBI)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WFIE) - A Morganfield, Ky., woman pleaded guilty Wednesday several crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Officials say 43-year-old Shelly Stallings pleaded guilty to all counts in an indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.

[Previous: Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot]

According to court documents, Stallings and three co-defendants sprayed pepper spray at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

The co-defendants, including her husband, 49-year-old Peter J. Schwartz, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stallings was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, in Owensboro.

She is set to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023, and faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the charge of assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon and statutory maximums totaling 36 additional years for the other offenses, as well as potential financial penalties.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall King
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
Toddler identified after Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Toddler identified in Friday Lloyd Expressway crash
Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
Matthew Brenner.
Evansville man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor
Employee housing coming to Holiday World.
Employee housing coming to Holiday World

Latest News

Generic police lights
Deputies: Teen arrested after chase in stolen truck with stolen gun
Posey Co. woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of husband
Shelly Stallings
Union Co. woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying officers at Capitol riot
Kentucky Wesleyan.
Rape charge dismissed against former KWC coach