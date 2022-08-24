Morganfield woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach - Duplicate story - don’t publish

WASHINGTON (WFIE) - A Morganfield, Ky., woman pleaded guilty Wednesday several crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Officials say 43-year-old Shelly Stallings pleaded guilty to all counts in an indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.

[Previous: Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot]

According to court documents, Stallings and three co-defendants sprayed pepper spray at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

The co-defendants, including her husband, 49-year-old Peter J. Schwartz, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stallings was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, in Owensboro.

She is set to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023, and faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the charge of assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon and statutory maximums totaling 36 additional years for the other offenses, as well as potential financial penalties.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

