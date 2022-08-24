Birthday Club
Mead Johnson facility to process millions of specialty infant formula servings

(WILX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A West Michigan formula producer will import roughly 331,000 pounds of infant formula this month from a facility in Mexico to be blended, packaged and redistributed.

According to a press release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Reckitt’s plan to export the base powder from a Mexico facility to its Mead Johnson & Co. LLC plant in Zeeland, Michigan.

The shipment will produce the equivalent of 6 million 8-ounce servings of PurAmino, Mead Johnson’s hypoallergenic, amino acid-based formula for infants and toddlers who are unable to digest other types of formula because of allergies or gastrointestinal conditions.

Officials say the specialty formula for vulnerable children will be distributed primarily through hospitals and other health care settings.

The approval represents the FDA’s latest step to increase U.S. infant formula production during widespread shortages caused by supply chain bottlenecks and U.S. production stoppages, including from a recall at an Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis.

