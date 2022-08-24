Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skanska has signed a purchase agreement for its ownership of Industrial Contractors Skanska (ICS), which is a construction management and development subsidiary of Skanska USA Civil.

They say the buyer is industrial contracting company, Sterling Industrial, LLC, a Traylor Construction Group company based in Evansville. The transaction is expected to close in September.

Officials say ICS was acquired by Skanska in 2011 along with its sister company, Professional Consultants Inc. (PCI Skanska) which was divested in 2021.

“We are thrilled to bring these two great companies together. The merger presents a tremendous opportunity for us to become one of the Midwest region’s largest industrial contractors, putting us in a position to partner with and serve the clients of Sterling and ICS even better,” said Denny Quinn, CEO of Traylor Industrial Group.

We’ve reached out to the companies to see how this will impact jobs.

However, officials say by purchasing ICS, Sterling gains a group of talented people, and additional resources and equipment. They say Sterling will also become one of the largest employers in the Tri-State.

We’ll keep you updated.

