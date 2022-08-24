Birthday Club
Henderson Co. football focuses on ‘little things’ to build off week one success

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Henderson Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County football dominated week one with a 61-6 win over Calloway County Friday night.

Head coach Josh Boston said the success came from the teams willingness to work.

We had a great week of practice and they came out and they played extremely fast,” Boston said. “There were some times last year we played down to some opponents. On Friday night, we took care of ourselves. We didn’t play down to competition and the kids came out and executed the way they needed to to be successful.”

The Colonels are decorated with great talent in the backfield. Senior running backs Jordan Wright and Jaheim Williams both stood out to Boston, and he said with their experience, they proved to take pressure off the young quarterbacks.

“We really want to go out with a bang this year, so it was great to start off the season with something powerful,” Wright said. “We can’t play down to our competitors level. We’re known for doing that, but we’re such a good team that we should be going 100 miles per hour every time and staying focused.”

After the Colonels week two bye week, they will face Christian County in a road battle on September 2.

