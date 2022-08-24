Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond.

Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out.

She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also finished cutting his grass, and even got out the weed eater to make it look great.

The Evansville Fire Department shared the post, saying they were proud of their firefighters.

