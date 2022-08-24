Fall Festival Amateur Hour tryouts happening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amateur Hour tryouts for this year’s Fall Festival are Wednesday and Thursday.

That will be at Mater Dei High School.

There are several divisions such as the junior division, which is Pre-school to fifth grade.

The middle school division is sixth through eighth grade.

Then you have the senior division. That’s ninth grade through twelfth grade.

The college division includes those through 24 years old. That’s for vocals only.

You’ll want to dress in full costume for the tryout.

Tryouts start at 5:30.

