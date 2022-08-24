Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the car.

Deputies say they started following the vehicle Tuesday night.

They say the driver had made several traffic violations in the area of St. George Road and Hitch and Peters Road.

According to an affidavit, deputies eventually pulled the driver over in the 6400 block of North Green River Road.

Authorities say they noticed a young child in the car. The driver was identified as 65-year-old Deborah Mitchell.

Officials say they could smell alcohol on her and she was slurring her words.

Deputies say Mitchell told them she had about four or five tall beers at the Otters baseball game.

The affidavit states that Mitchell failed field sobriety tests and had blown a .153 on a portable breath test.

Officials say the child went with his mother.

Mitchell is facing operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect charges.

