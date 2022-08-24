Deputies: Victim escapes after being held against will, man arrested

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man is facing several charges, including kidnapping.

On Tuesday night, deputies were called to the 400 block of Third Street in Corydon for a domestic incident.

According to a press release, the victim told authorities that 43-year-old Thomas Lee Brooks entered a home on Third Street late in the night.

Officials say Brooks held the victim against her will and assaulted her several times.

Luckily, they tell us the victim was able to escape Wednesday morning.

Brooks has been charged with assault, strangulation, kidnapping and burglary.

