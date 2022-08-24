Deputies: Teen arrested after chase in stolen truck with stolen gun

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace.

They say there was report of a stolen truck.

During the investigation, they say they got a tip that the truck was in the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Ave.

Deputies say it was being driven by a juvenile who wouldn’t stop for them.

They say minutes later, the truck was found in a nearby alley.

Deputies say the teen took off running, but was caught.

They say they saw him toss a gun, which was later found to be loaded.

Deputies say the gun had previously been reported stolen through the Owensboro Police Department.

The suspect faces a long list of charges.

