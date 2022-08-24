Birthday Club
Daviess Co. officials celebrating Women’s Equality Day

Daviess County courthouse lawn.
Daviess County courthouse lawn.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In honor of Women’s Equality Day, Daviess County officials are celebrating on the courthouse lawn.

They’re also honoring the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which allowed women to vote.

Folks can come out at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon with the event wrapping up an hour later.

The keynote speaker will be Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

County Judge Executive Al Mattingly and Mayor Tom Watson will also give remarks and present Proclamations for Women’s Equality Day.

