2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week

Brandon Poole
Brandon Poole(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County.

Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors.

Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

Madisonville Police say they are working on a press release.

Earlier this week, a Hopkins County Central High School teacher was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a student.

We’ve asked Hopkins County Schools for a statement on this new arrest.

They told us after Monday’s arrest that their number one priority is the safety of students and staff.

