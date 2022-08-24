2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County.
Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors.
Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Madisonville Police say they are working on a press release.
Earlier this week, a Hopkins County Central High School teacher was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a student.
We’ve asked Hopkins County Schools for a statement on this new arrest.
They told us after Monday’s arrest that their number one priority is the safety of students and staff.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.