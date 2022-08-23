Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/23
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - A five-hour stand-off ends with no arrests in Evansville. Officials say it happened on Margybeth Avenue near South Green River Road.

We have new information on an Evansville shooting. Authorities say three people were shot. One of those is said to have life-threatening injuries.

Traffic alert for drivers who use the Spottsville Bridge. The new one on Highway 60 is expected to open today.

Separate storms brought flooding to communities across the country. Some of the strongest floodings is in Texas, coming after an extended drought.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

