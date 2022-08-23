Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Car flipped in Evansville crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville.

Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division.

We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash.

Our cameras can see that at least one person was hurt and on a stretcher.

We are working to get more information.

