Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 1.

Chase Jones, Tecumseh: The senior running back had four touchdowns in the Braves’ 49-12 victory over North Daviess. Jones had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, two rushing, and one receiving touchdown for 242 total yards in the first half. Tecumseh will host Pike Central at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

Jordan Wright, Henderson County: The senior running back rushed four times for 117 yards and three touchdowns in the Colonels 61-6 win over Calloway County. Next up, Henderson County heads to Christian County at 7 p.m. CT on Friday.

Tanner Boyd, Gibson Southern: The junior quarterback had a standout game in week one. He finished the night with 23-of-29 completions for 179 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also tallied 19 carries for 131 yards rushing and added two more touchdowns in the Titans 27-20 win over Terre Haute South. The Titans host New Albany in week two at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Caden Gordon, Castle: The junior quarterback threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns in Castle’s 28-21 win over North. The Knights will take on Mater Dei at the Reitz Bowl at 7 p.m. CT on Friday.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday on any 14 News stream of the new Touchdown Live “In The Huddle” preview show starting at 7 p.m. CT. The winner will also be announced on 14 Sports at 10 p.m..

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Viewers can watch Touchdown Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App...
Viewers can watch Touchdown Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.(WFIE)

